Dr. Eddie Lo, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Eddie Lo, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Clare Hospital.

Dr. Lo works at E Lo DPM & N Chu DPM PLLC in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allenmore Foot Care Center
    1901 S Union Ave # B, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon

Apr 29, 2016
I went to see Dr. Lo to address chronic pain in my left foot. Dr. Lo was able to quickly diagnose the source of the problem, and explain to me the mechanics of what was wrong and how it was affecting me in language I could easily Since wearing the orthotics the pain in my foot has entirely disappeared. Also, I have dealt with occasional lower back pain for years, which has largely cleared up too.
Kevin W. in Bellevue, WA — Apr 29, 2016
About Dr. Eddie Lo, DPM

  • Podiatry
  • English, Cantonese
  • Male
  • 1902847551
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • Puget Sound Hospital Surgical Residency
  • CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
  • Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Clare Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Eddie Lo, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Lo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Lo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lo.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

