Dr. Lipan Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eddie Lipan Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eddie Lipan Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Abrazo Scottsdale Campus and Yavapai Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Lipan Jr works at
Locations
Tempe St Luke's Hospital A Campus of St Luke's Me1500 S Mill Ave, Tempe, AZ 85281 Directions (480) 333-5152
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Abrazo Scottsdale Campus
- Yavapai Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Eddie Lipan Jr, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1639135031
Education & Certifications
- PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lipan Jr accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lipan Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lipan Jr works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lipan Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lipan Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lipan Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lipan Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.