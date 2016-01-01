Dr. Lam has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eddie Lam, MD
Dr. Eddie Lam, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Alhambra, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Lam works at
Garfield Comprehensive Care Medical Corp.333 S Garfield Ave Ste A, Alhambra, CA 91801 Directions (626) 289-7333
- San Gabriel Valley Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Internal Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Mandarin
- 1518969971
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
