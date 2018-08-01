Overview

Dr. Eddie Kadrmas, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in E Wareham, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF ND SCH OF MED AND HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth.



Dr. Kadrmas works at Kadrmas Eye Care New England in E Wareham, MA with other offices in Middleboro, MA, Mashpee, MA and Plymouth, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Macular Hole and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.