Dr. Eddie Kadrmas, MD
Dr. Eddie Kadrmas, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in E Wareham, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF ND SCH OF MED AND HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth.
Kadrmas Eye Center New England - East Wareham3119 Cranberry Hwy Ste 3, E Wareham, MA 02538 Directions (508) 746-8600
Kadrmas Eye Care New England - Middleboro12 W Grove St, Middleboro, MA 02346 Directions (508) 746-8600
- 3 133 Falmouth Rd, Mashpee, MA 02649 Directions (508) 746-8600
Plymouth Site Office Case Management40 Industrial Park Rd, Plymouth, MA 02360 Directions (800) 696-6060
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth
Dr. Kadrmas took me as a new emergency patient (after hours) when my retina detached (over 10 years ago). His professionalism and care has allowed me to retain my vision and I continue in his excellent (10 STAR!) care!
About Dr. Eddie Kadrmas, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1124097241
Education & Certifications
- Mass EE Infirm/Harvard Med Sch
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- UNIV OF ND SCH OF MED AND HLTH SCI
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Kadrmas has seen patients for Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Macular Hole and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kadrmas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
