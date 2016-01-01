Dr. Huggins Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eddie Huggins Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Eddie Huggins Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Anniston, AL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Riverview Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Huggins Jr works at
Locations
Anniston Counseling & Psych4616 McClellan Blvd, Anniston, AL 36206 Directions (256) 236-5554
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverview Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Eddie Huggins Jr, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1932204658
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huggins Jr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huggins Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huggins Jr has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huggins Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Huggins Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huggins Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huggins Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huggins Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.