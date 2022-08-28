Overview

Dr. Eddie Hu, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Alhambra, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of Chicago School of Medicine and is affiliated with Alhambra Hospital Medical Center, Garfield Medical Center, Huntington Hospital, Methodist Hospital of Southern California, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Hu works at UCLA Medical Group in Alhambra, CA with other offices in Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Myelodysplastic Syndromes and Myeloproliferative Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.