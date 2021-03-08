Dr. Eddie Harris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eddie Harris, MD
Overview
Dr. Eddie Harris, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Locations
Premiere Eye Physicians3890 Redwine Rd SW Ste 212, Atlanta, GA 30331 Directions (404) 349-1115
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Love Dr Harris! Excellent!!!!
About Dr. Eddie Harris, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1114004959
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Harris has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
