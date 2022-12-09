See All Gastroenterologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Eddie Flores, MD

Gastroenterology
4.5 (49)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Eddie Flores, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Methodist Heart Hospital and Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Flores works at San Antonio Gastroenterology Associates in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Hiatal Hernia and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    San Antonio Gastroenterology Assoc PA
    2833 Babcock Rd Ste 100, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 271-0606

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Methodist Heart Hospital
  • Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Anemia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Dec 09, 2022
    Dr. Flores was so patient and engaging with my special needs son. He would direct the questions to him even though he’s developmentally delayed. Excellent bedside manner.
    Erick — Dec 09, 2022
    About Dr. Eddie Flores, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1568466217
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center In Gastroenterology
    Internship
    • University of California-San Francisco
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Undergraduate School
• Harvard
    • Harvard
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eddie Flores, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flores is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Flores has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Flores has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Flores works at San Antonio Gastroenterology Associates in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Flores’s profile.

    Dr. Flores has seen patients for Anemia, Hiatal Hernia and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Flores on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Flores. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flores.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flores, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flores appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

