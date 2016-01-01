Dr. Fischman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eddie Fischman, DPM
Overview
Dr. Eddie Fischman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New City, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Fischman works at
Locations
-
1
Gastrointestinal Associates of Rockland PC500 New Hempstead Rd, New City, NY 10956 Directions (845) 362-1000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fischman?
About Dr. Eddie Fischman, DPM
- Podiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Yiddish
- 1750356275
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fischman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fischman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fischman works at
Dr. Fischman speaks Hebrew and Yiddish.
Dr. Fischman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fischman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fischman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fischman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.