Dr. Eddie Davis, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (308)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Eddie Davis, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Davis works at Eddie Davis, DPM PLLC in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Eddie Davis, DPM PLLC
    109 Gallery Cir Ste 119, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 490-3668
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Achilles Tendinitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Achilles Tendinitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Treatment frequency



Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Clubfoot Chevron Icon
Extracorporeal Shockwave Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hallux Limitus Chevron Icon
Hallux Rigidus Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Diseases Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shin Splints Chevron Icon
Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Texas True Choice
    • Texas Workers' Compensation
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 308 ratings
    Patient Ratings (308)
    5 Star
    (266)
    4 Star
    (16)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (22)
    Dec 15, 2020
    from the appoitment making to the doctor visit it was great and pleasent
    Marz S. — Dec 15, 2020
    About Dr. Eddie Davis, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1609075902
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Veterans Administration Medical Center In Washington, Dc
    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Undergraduate School
    • Rutgers College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eddie Davis, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Davis works at Eddie Davis, DPM PLLC in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Davis’s profile.

    308 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

