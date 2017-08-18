Dr. Edda Casanova, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Casanova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edda Casanova, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edda Casanova, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Deland, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Inter American University.
Locations
-
1
SAAFE Health Services LLC201 W Plymouth Ave, Deland, FL 32720 Directions (386) 873-2963
-
2
SAAFE Behavioral Health Services3993 W State Road 46, Sanford, FL 32771 Directions (407) 732-4272Monday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My family sees Dr.Casanova .All three children . We feel that we finally found a doctor , that is kind , yet firm at the same time . She listens to the children !!! She even took the time to call and try to find a good counselor , for my teenage son .
About Dr. Edda Casanova, MD
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1215922695
Education & Certifications
- Inter American University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Casanova has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Casanova accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Casanova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Casanova has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Conduct Disorder and Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Casanova on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Casanova. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Casanova.
