Dr. Edan Gilat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gilat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edan Gilat, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edan Gilat, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Worthington, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine.
Dr. Gilat works at
Locations
-
1
Central Ohio Counseling Inc.1035 Proprietors Rd, Worthington, OH 43085 Directions (614) 785-1115
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gilat?
He is a very good psychiatrist; takes his time and gives you his full B attention.
About Dr. Edan Gilat, MD
- Psychiatry
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1497046841
Education & Certifications
- Baystate Medical Center
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- The Ohio State University
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gilat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gilat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gilat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gilat works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Gilat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gilat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gilat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gilat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.