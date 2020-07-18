Dr. Borrego has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ed Borrego, MD
Dr. Ed Borrego, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio.
Ed Borrego MD5736 N Mesa St, El Paso, TX 79912 Directions (915) 842-9585
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
kind and knowledgeable
About Dr. Ed Borrego, MD
- Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1356342075
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Baylor University
- Psychiatry
Dr. Borrego accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Borrego has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Borrego. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borrego.
