Dr. Ed Atwell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ed Atwell, MD
Overview
Dr. Ed Atwell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cartersville, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Cartersville Medical Center.
Dr. Atwell works at
Locations
-
1
Georgia Bone and Joint Surgeons PC15 Medical Dr NE, Cartersville, GA 30121 Directions (770) 386-5221
Hospital Affiliations
- Cartersville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Life
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Atwell?
Fantastic
About Dr. Ed Atwell, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1881694578
Education & Certifications
- Southern California Cent
- Medical College Of Geo
- Medical College of G
- UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Atwell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Atwell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Atwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Atwell works at
Dr. Atwell has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Atwell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Atwell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atwell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Atwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Atwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.