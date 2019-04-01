Overview

Dr. Ed Atty, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mclaren Flint, St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.



Dr. Atty works at Hatem M Ataya MD in Flint, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.