Dr. Ed Atty, MD

Pain Medicine
3.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ed Atty, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mclaren Flint, St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.

Dr. Atty works at Hatem M Ataya MD in Flint, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Comprehensive Pain Specialists
    3400 Fleckenstein Rd, Flint, MI 48507 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 877-7370

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mclaren Flint
  • St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
  • Trinity Health Livonia Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Apr 01, 2019
    I see Dr. Atty for excruciating headaches. I have been on numerous medications with a Neurologist for my headaches and have never had much relief over the last 8 years. Dr Atty recommended doing Occipital Nerve Blocks, which have been wonderful. I get relief for approximately 3-4 months and once it wears off my headaches are not nearly as intense or debilitating as they have been in the past. Dr Atty is always attentive, caring and listens to my concerns and issues and provides the best care pla
    — Apr 01, 2019
    About Dr. Ed Atty, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1144260332
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ed Atty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Atty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Atty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Atty has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Atty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Atty. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atty.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Atty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Atty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.