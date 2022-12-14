Overview

Dr. Ebru Sulanc, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Detroit, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.



Dr. Sulanc works at Henry Ford Cancer Institute in Detroit, MI with other offices in Novi, MI and Dearborn, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.