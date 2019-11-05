Dr. Ebrahim Sajedi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sajedi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ebrahim Sajedi, MD
Overview
Dr. Ebrahim Sajedi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in N Hollywood, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER.
Dr. Sajedi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Community Health Centers Inc12157 Victory Blvd, N Hollywood, CA 91606 Directions (818) 755-8000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sajedi?
He is very thorough and knowledgeable
About Dr. Ebrahim Sajedi, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1154342269
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sajedi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sajedi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sajedi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sajedi works at
Dr. Sajedi speaks Arabic.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sajedi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sajedi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sajedi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sajedi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.