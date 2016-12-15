See All Rheumatologists in Upland, CA
Dr. Ebrahim Sadeghi, MD

Rheumatology
3.3 (20)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ebrahim Sadeghi, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Upland, CA. They completed their fellowship with U A M S Medical Center

Dr. Sadeghi works at Upland Rheumatology Center in Upland, CA with other offices in Loma Linda, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    A-h Chiropractic
    886 W Foothill Blvd Ste E, Upland, CA 91786 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 932-1122
  2. 2
    Loma Linda University Children's Hospital
    11234 Anderson St, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 558-9131

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Loma Linda University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Fibromyalgia
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Arthritis
Fibromyalgia
Rheumatoid Arthritis

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Dec 15, 2016
    Very knowledgeable. Knows what he's doing very well and spends enough time to listen to you. Recommend him very much!
    Nina in Loma Linda, CA — Dec 15, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ebrahim Sadeghi, MD
    About Dr. Ebrahim Sadeghi, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205156866
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U A M S Medical Center
    Residency
    • Saint Marys Hospital
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sadeghi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sadeghi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sadeghi has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sadeghi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Sadeghi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sadeghi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sadeghi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sadeghi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

