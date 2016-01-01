Dr. Ebrahim Issa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Issa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ebrahim Issa, MD
Overview
Dr. Ebrahim Issa, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from MARATHWADA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.
Dr. Issa works at
Locations
North Jersey Heart PA800 Grange Rd, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 907-0995
Excelcare Medical Associates PA125 Hackensack Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 907-0995
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ebrahim Issa, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
Education & Certifications
- MARATHWADA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
