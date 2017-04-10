Dr. Ebrahim Elahi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elahi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ebrahim Elahi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ebrahim Elahi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Elahi works at
Fifth Ave. Oculofacial Aesthetic Surgery PC1034 5TH AVE, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 570-0707
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Elahi is an excellent physician in his field and he leaves no stone unturned. He's not only through but very kind and warm, and his staff is reflective of his demeanor and professionalism. Highly recommended.
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Dr. Elahi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elahi accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elahi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elahi has seen patients for Stye and Drusen, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elahi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Elahi speaks Arabic.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Elahi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elahi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elahi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elahi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.