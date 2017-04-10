See All Ophthalmologists in New York, NY
Dr. Ebrahim Elahi, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (9)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ebrahim Elahi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.

Dr. Elahi works at Dr Jo An Monaco in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Stye and Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Fifth Ave. Oculofacial Aesthetic Surgery PC
    1034 5TH AVE, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 570-0707

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Stye
Drusen
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Stye Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 10, 2017
    Dr Elahi is an excellent physician in his field and he leaves no stone unturned. He's not only through but very kind and warm, and his staff is reflective of his demeanor and professionalism. Highly recommended.
    CS in Stamford, CT — Apr 10, 2017
    About Dr. Ebrahim Elahi, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1710939541
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
