Overview

Dr. Ebrahim Elahi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.



Dr. Elahi works at Dr Jo An Monaco in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Stye and Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.