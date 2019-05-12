Dr. Ebony Hoskins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoskins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ebony Hoskins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ebony Hoskins, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Washington, DC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Medstar Washington Hospital Center.
Dr. Hoskins works at
Locations
1
Washington Hospital Center Corporation110 Irving St NW, Washington, DC 20010 Directions (202) 877-2391Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
2
Womens Health Specialists12800 Middlebrook Rd Ste 480, Germantown, MD 20874 Directions (301) 770-4967
3
Womens Health Specialists6301 Executive Blvd, Rockville, MD 20852 Directions (301) 770-4967
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Washington Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
DR. HOSKINS HAS A 5 PLUS FROM MY FAMILY.
About Dr. Ebony Hoskins, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1659398667
Education & Certifications
- St Joseph Mercy Hospital
- St Joseph Mercy Hosp
- Wayne State Univ Som
- Xavier University of Louisiana
Dr. Hoskins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoskins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoskins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoskins has seen patients for Adenomyosis, Endometriosis and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoskins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoskins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoskins.
