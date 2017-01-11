Overview

Dr. Ebenezer Odunusi, MB CHB is a Pediatrics Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IFE / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Palmdale Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Odunusi works at Heritage Sierra Medical Group in Valencia, CA with other offices in Lancaster, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.