Dr. Ebenezer Odunusi, MB CHB
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ebenezer Odunusi, MB CHB is a Pediatrics Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IFE / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Palmdale Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Odunusi works at
-
1
Heritage Sierra Medical Group25775 McBean Pkwy Ste 106 Fl 1, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 362-8100
-
2
Heritage Sierra Medical Group of Lancaster44469 10TH ST W, Lancaster, CA 93534 Directions (661) 945-9411
- Antelope Valley Hospital
- Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
- Palmdale Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
He's a good listener, cares about patients concerns and very knowledgeable and informative.
- Pediatrics
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1891728663
- UNIVERSITY OF IFE / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
- Pediatrics
Dr. Odunusi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Odunusi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Odunusi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Odunusi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Odunusi.
