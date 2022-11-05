See All Oncologists in Goshen, IN
Dr. Ebenezer Kio, MD

Medical Oncology
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Ebenezer Kio, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Goshen, IN. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BENIN / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Goshen Health Hospital and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Kio works at Goshen Center for Cancer Care in Goshen, IN with other offices in Warsaw, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Goshen
    200 High Park Ave, Goshen, IN 46526
    Warsaw
    2938 Frontage Rd, Warsaw, IN 46580

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Nov 05, 2022
He saved me. I was sicko mode but then he saved me!!
Your mom — Nov 05, 2022
  • Medical Oncology
  • 28 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1164509535
  • Cook County Hospital
  • UNIVERSITY OF BENIN / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
  • Hematology, Medical Oncology and Oncology
  • Goshen Health Hospital
  • Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center

Dr. Ebenezer Kio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kio has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kio.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.