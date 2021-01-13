Overview

Dr. Eben True, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Williamsport, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Williamsport and Franciscan Health Lafayette East .



Dr. True works at ST VINCENT WILLIAMSPORT HOSPITAL in Williamsport, IN with other offices in Lafayette, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.