Dr. Eben Strobos, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Eben Strobos, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Lutheran Medical Center, OrthoColorado Hospital and St. Anthony Hospital.

Dr. Strobos works at St Anthony Associated Surgeons in Lakewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance, Colectomy and Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St Anthony Associated Surgeons
    11700 W 2nd Pl, Lakewood, CO 80228 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 743-7278
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Lutheran Medical Center
  • OrthoColorado Hospital
  • St. Anthony Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Abdominoperineal Resection of the Rectum With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Atresia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Gastroenterostomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 04, 2021
    I cannot recommend Dr. Strobos in high enough praise. I came to St Anthony's hospital by life flight because they had an open bed. I received a gift I could not have anticipated. My ulcers in my colon were massive, and out of control. Dr Strobos had a team that began to study my case. The biopsies were inconclusive whether my disease was Crohn's or Ulcerative colitis. I did want surgery, but it quickly became apparent I would need it. Dr Strobos counselled me and spent time with me each explaining what would happen during surgery, and what would be removed. The night before, there was new information from the labs. Dr Strobos came in and explained that there was disease in my rectum, and he may need to remove it all. We talked, and I told him that he was the one looking at the situation, and I trusted him to make the final decision. He removed half the rectum, as he saw where the disease was. He left me options for the future. I am immensely grateful for him.
    Scott K — Sep 04, 2021
    About Dr. Eben Strobos, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1194980110
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas at Houston
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Abington Memorial Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Abington Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Sackler School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eben Strobos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strobos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Strobos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Strobos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Strobos works at St Anthony Associated Surgeons in Lakewood, CO. View the full address on Dr. Strobos’s profile.

    Dr. Strobos has seen patients for Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance, Colectomy and Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Strobos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Strobos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strobos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strobos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strobos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

