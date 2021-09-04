Overview

Dr. Eben Strobos, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Lutheran Medical Center, OrthoColorado Hospital and St. Anthony Hospital.



Dr. Strobos works at St Anthony Associated Surgeons in Lakewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance, Colectomy and Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.