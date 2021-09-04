Dr. Eben Strobos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strobos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eben Strobos, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Eben Strobos, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Lutheran Medical Center, OrthoColorado Hospital and St. Anthony Hospital.
Locations
St Anthony Associated Surgeons11700 W 2nd Pl, Lakewood, CO 80228 Directions (720) 743-7278Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Lutheran Medical Center
- OrthoColorado Hospital
- St. Anthony Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I cannot recommend Dr. Strobos in high enough praise. I came to St Anthony's hospital by life flight because they had an open bed. I received a gift I could not have anticipated. My ulcers in my colon were massive, and out of control. Dr Strobos had a team that began to study my case. The biopsies were inconclusive whether my disease was Crohn's or Ulcerative colitis. I did want surgery, but it quickly became apparent I would need it. Dr Strobos counselled me and spent time with me each explaining what would happen during surgery, and what would be removed. The night before, there was new information from the labs. Dr Strobos came in and explained that there was disease in my rectum, and he may need to remove it all. We talked, and I told him that he was the one looking at the situation, and I trusted him to make the final decision. He removed half the rectum, as he saw where the disease was. He left me options for the future. I am immensely grateful for him.
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- 1194980110
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas at Houston
- Abington Memorial Hospital
- Abington Memorial Hospital
- Sackler School Of Medicine
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Dr. Strobos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Strobos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strobos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Strobos has seen patients for Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance, Colectomy and Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Strobos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Strobos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strobos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strobos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strobos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.