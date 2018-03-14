Overview

Dr. Ebele Ufondu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Trenton, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.



Dr. Ufondu works at Ebel Medical Associates in Trenton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.