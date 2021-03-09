Dr. Ebele Chira, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chira is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ebele Chira, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ebele Chira, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Paris, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Univ Lagos and is affiliated with Paris Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Laura Janes Cfnp PC1055 Clarksville St Ste 190, Paris, TX 75460 Directions (903) 905-4609
Hospital Affiliations
- Paris Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Chita is very personable, thoroughly explained how we are going to make pharmaceutical changes and monitoring between visits with bloodwork. Overall, I am comfortable and believe we can make some positive health changes.
About Dr. Ebele Chira, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1275542664
Education & Certifications
- University Wa Mc
- Mercer University Sch Med Meml Hlth University Mc
- Univ Lagos
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
