Dr. Ebele Chira, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ebele Chira, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Paris, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Univ Lagos and is affiliated with Paris Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Chira works at INOVA DIABETES CENTER FAIR OAKS in Paris, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Laura Janes Cfnp PC
    1055 Clarksville St Ste 190, Paris, TX 75460 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 905-4609

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Paris Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypothyroidism

Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes Type 1
Hypoglycemia
Thyroid Goiter
Abnormal Thyroid
Bunion
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Dyslipidemia
Fibromyalgia
Hammer Toe
Heart Disease
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Itchy Skin
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nausea
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Polyneuropathy
Proteinuria
Testicular Dysfunction
Tobacco Use Disorder
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abdominal Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Aspiration or Injection of Thyroid Cyst
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Celiac Disease
Chronic Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Diabetes
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Dry Eyes
Dysphagia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fever
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Iodine Deficiency
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Limb Cramp
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency
Rash
Ringworm
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Shortness of Breath
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Sleep Apnea
Symptomatic Menopause
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 09, 2021
    Dr Chita is very personable, thoroughly explained how we are going to make pharmaceutical changes and monitoring between visits with bloodwork. Overall, I am comfortable and believe we can make some positive health changes.
    Patient — Mar 09, 2021
    About Dr. Ebele Chira, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275542664
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Wa Mc
    Residency
    • Mercer University Sch Med Meml Hlth University Mc
    Medical Education
    • Univ Lagos
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ebele Chira, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chira is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chira has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chira has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chira works at INOVA DIABETES CENTER FAIR OAKS in Paris, TX. View the full address on Dr. Chira’s profile.

    Dr. Chira has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chira on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Chira. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chira.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chira, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chira appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

