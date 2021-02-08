Dr. Ebby Varghese, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Varghese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ebby Varghese, MD
Overview
Dr. Ebby Varghese, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Columbia, MO. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Of Missouri Health Care.
Dr. Varghese works at
Locations
1
Univ Phsyicians-specially Care Asso1100 Hospital Dr, Columbia, MO 65212 Directions (573) 882-2663Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
- 2 7687 PO Box, Columbia, MO 65205 Directions (573) 884-7100
3
Mizzou Pharmacy - Hitt Street1020 Hitt St, Columbia, MO 65212 Directions (573) 884-7100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Missouri Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Varghese is a high-tech pain doctor. He is not there to give you pain meds. He's there to give you long-term solutions such as steroid shots and ablations. The procedures require a high level of skill and I have always had amazing results. Thank you, thank you, thank you.
About Dr. Ebby Varghese, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pain Medicine
