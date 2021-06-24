Dr. Alawami has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ebaa Alawami, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ebaa Alawami, MD is a Dermatologist in Concord, NH.
Locations
Walsh & Chaudhari Pbgyn PC248 Pleasant St Ste 103, Concord, NH 03301 Directions (603) 415-6464
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Smooth, stressless office visit and procedure. She is a smart doctor with an extraordinary bedside manner. She came highly recommended by other friends, and I will certainly pay it forward. A really good experience; she is a terrific part of the CH dermatology team.
About Dr. Ebaa Alawami, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1477707164
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alawami accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alawami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alawami has seen patients for Acne, Dermatitis and Keloid Scar, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alawami on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Alawami. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alawami.
