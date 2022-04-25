Overview

Dr. Eathar Razak, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from SADDAM COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center, St. Anne Hospital and St. Clare Hospital.



Dr. Razak works at Practice in Tacoma, WA with other offices in Burien, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardiomyopathy and Supraventricular Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

