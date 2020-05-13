Dr. Eastin Casey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Casey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eastin Casey, MD
Overview
Dr. Eastin Casey, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wichita, KS. They completed their residency with University of Kansas School of Medicine - Wichita Family Medicine Residency Program at Wesley Medical Center
Dr. Casey works at
Locations
Wesley Family Medicine850 N Hillside St, Wichita, KS 67214 Directions (316) 962-3070Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Wesley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing doctor. She listens well, and cares about the patient.
About Dr. Eastin Casey, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1386137024
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas School of Medicine - Wichita Family Medicine Residency Program at Wesley Medical Center
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Casey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Casey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Casey.
