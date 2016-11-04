Dr. Earnest Seiler III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seiler III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Earnest Seiler III, MD
Overview
Dr. Earnest Seiler III, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA.
Dr. Seiler III works at
Locations
Va Outpatient Clinic2900 Veterans Way, Melbourne, FL 32940 Directions (321) 725-5055
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I was a patient of Dr. Seiler, who took me on as a patient after his partner in Melbourne Psychiatry left practice. Commencing approximately 2001 thru early 2014 when Dr. Seiler left private practice to join the Veterans Administration staff Dr. Seiler and his staff provided excellent care. When I was in unusual circumstances they always responded in a way that effectively dealt with my needs. I commend Dr. Seiler, and the staff at Melbourne Psychiatry. Ronald Sparks
About Dr. Earnest Seiler III, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1013978055
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seiler III has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seiler III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seiler III works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Seiler III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seiler III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seiler III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seiler III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.