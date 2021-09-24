Dr. Earnest Murray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Earnest Murray, MD
Overview
Dr. Earnest Murray, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Jackson, TN. They completed their fellowship with Duke University Hospital
Dr. Murray works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Semmes Murphey Clinic700 W Forest Ave Ste 200, Jackson, TN 38301 Directions (731) 541-9486
-
2
Hospital Based Professional Billing1804 Highway 45 Byp Ste 604, Jackson, TN 38305 Directions (731) 541-9490
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson-madison County General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Murray?
Dr. Murray has been treating me for 10 years. He is the best Doctor for my sezuire disorder.
About Dr. Earnest Murray, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1952597874
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murray has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murray accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murray works at
Dr. Murray has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Murray. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.