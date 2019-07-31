See All Podiatrists in Spring Hill, FL
Dr. Earlie Hairston II, DPM

Podiatry
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Earlie Hairston II, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Spring Hill, FL. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bravera Health Brooksville.

Dr. Hairston II works at Earlie O Hairston DPM in Spring Hill, FL with other offices in Brooksville, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dpm Hairston 01 Fl LLC
    2919 Commercial Way, Spring Hill, FL 34606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 683-6618
  2. 2
    Bayfront Health Spring Hill
    10461 Quality Dr, Spring Hill, FL 34609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 683-6618
  3. 3
    Bayfront Health Brooksville
    17240 Cortez Blvd, Brooksville, FL 34601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 683-6618

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Bravera Health Brooksville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Hammer Toe
Treatment frequency



Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Earlie Hairston II, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1205832854
    Education & Certifications

    • BARRY UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hairston II has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hairston II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hairston II has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hairston II.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hairston II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hairston II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.