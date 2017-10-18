Overview

Dr. Earl Zimmerman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Halfmoon, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.



Dr. Zimmerman works at Albany Med Pediatric Neurology in Halfmoon, NY with other offices in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Alzheimer's Disease, Dementia and Down Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.