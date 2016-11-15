Dr. Earl Yeager, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yeager is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Earl Yeager, MD
Overview
Dr. Earl Yeager, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Candler Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Locations
Sj Sc Cardiology LLC1326 Eisenhower Dr Bldg 2, Savannah, GA 31406 Directions (912) 354-6303
Southcoast Health - Surgery7001 Hodgson Memorial Dr Ste 1, Savannah, GA 31406 Directions (912) 354-6303
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Yeager has the finest reputation in the SE because he is the best. His bedside manner, professionalism, expertise as a surgeon, and willingness to provide the highest level of care is why people request him when surgery is needed. It is great knowing there are still physicians that put the patients needs first.
About Dr. Earl Yeager, MD
- General Surgery
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1952300675
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Rochester
- Mayo Grad Sch Med
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yeager has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yeager accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yeager has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yeager has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Lipomas and Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yeager on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Yeager. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yeager.
