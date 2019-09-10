Dr. Wilson Sr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Earl Wilson Sr, MD
Overview
Dr. Earl Wilson Sr, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bristol, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bristol Regional Medical Center and Johnston Memorial Hospital.

Locations
Firstep LLC3183 W State St Ste 1201, Bristol, TN 37620 Directions (423) 764-0987
Bristol Regional Medical Center Psychiatric Unit1 Medical Park Blvd, Bristol, TN 37620 Directions (423) 844-1121
Msmg Neurology - Abingdon16000 Johnston Memorial Dr Ste 312, Abingdon, VA 24211 Directions (276) 258-3733
Hospital Affiliations
- Bristol Regional Medical Center
- Johnston Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wilson diagnosed a medical disorder that had been missed by other physicians. I would highly recommend him. He is personable, extremely knowable, competent, and listens to any problem I am experiencing. I trust him a great deal and would recommend him to family or friends. A five star physicians.
About Dr. Earl Wilson Sr, MD
- Neurology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1568455244
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology

