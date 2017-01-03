Dr. Walker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Earl Walker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Earl Walker, MD is a Dermatologist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East.
Dr. Walker works at
Locations
-
1
Columbus Va Ambulatory Care Center420 N James Rd, Columbus, OH 43219 Directions (614) 257-5200Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Carmel East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Walker?
His office clean and fast to get to you. I think Doctor Walker has a great humorous side so the whole time with him we're always either laughing or he's informing me. It's just an overall warm place in there, nurses and medical assistants are great also, from my experience. Sorry for those who've not had similar fun there. Just lighten up a little, enjoy humor you'll have a great time.
About Dr. Earl Walker, MD
- Dermatology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1548270754
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walker accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walker works at
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Walker. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.