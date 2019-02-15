Dr. Earl Troup, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Troup is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Earl Troup, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Earl Troup, MD is a Pediatric Neurosurgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Pediatric Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Mercer University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Shriners Hospitals for Children-greenville950 W Faris Rd, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 271-3444
Pediatric Neurology1650 Skylyn Dr Ste 240, Spartanburg, SC 29307 Directions (864) 573-8732
Child Abuse Pediatrics249 North Grove Medical Park Dr Ste 200, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Directions (864) 573-8732
Pediatric Surgery-Greenville48 Cross Park Ct, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 797-7400
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He helped me out to cure my cancer when i was 10 years old i had mature b-cell lymphoma
About Dr. Earl Troup, MD
- Pediatric Neurosurgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1326085903
Education & Certifications
- Carraway Methodist Med Center
- Mercer University School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Troup has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Troup accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Troup has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Troup works at
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Troup. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Troup.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Troup, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Troup appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.