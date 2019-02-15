See All Pediatric Neurosurgeons in Greenville, SC
Dr. Earl Troup, MD

Pediatric Neurosurgery
4.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Earl Troup, MD is a Pediatric Neurosurgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Pediatric Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Mercer University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Troup works at Shriners Hospital For Children in Greenville, SC with other offices in Spartanburg, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Shriners Hospitals for Children-greenville
    950 W Faris Rd, Greenville, SC 29605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 271-3444
  2. 2
    Pediatric Neurology
    1650 Skylyn Dr Ste 240, Spartanburg, SC 29307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 573-8732
  3. 3
    Child Abuse Pediatrics
    249 North Grove Medical Park Dr Ste 200, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 573-8732
  4. 4
    Pediatric Surgery-Greenville
    48 Cross Park Ct, Greenville, SC 29605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 797-7400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 15, 2019
    He helped me out to cure my cancer when i was 10 years old i had mature b-cell lymphoma
    Karrington Smith in Anderson, SC — Feb 15, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Earl Troup, MD
    About Dr. Earl Troup, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1326085903
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Carraway Methodist Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Mercer University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
