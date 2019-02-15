Overview

Dr. Earl Troup, MD is a Pediatric Neurosurgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Pediatric Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Mercer University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Troup works at Shriners Hospital For Children in Greenville, SC with other offices in Spartanburg, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.