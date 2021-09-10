Overview

Dr. Earl Phillips, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Southaven, MS. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from CAPITAL MEDICAL COLLEGE / PEKING UNION MEDICAL COLLEGE OF BEIJING and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto.



Dr. Phillips works at OrthoSouth in Southaven, MS with other offices in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip), Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment and Hip Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.