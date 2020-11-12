Overview

Dr. Earl Mullis Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center, Piedmont Macon Medical Center and Piedmont Macon North Hospital.



Dr. Mullis Jr works at Coliseum Medical Centers in Macon, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia, Gastrotomy and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.