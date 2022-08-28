See All General Surgeons in Zephyrhills, FL
Dr. Earl McAllister, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Earl McAllister, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Zephyrhills, FL. They completed their residency with U South Fla

Dr. McAllister works at Florida Medical Clinic in Zephyrhills, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia Repair, Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Florida Medical Clinic, Hospitalist
    38135 Market Square Dr Ste 38107, Zephyrhills, FL 33542 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 715-1934
    Florida Medical Clinic, General Surgery
    14547 Bruce B Downs Blvd Ste B, Tampa, FL 33613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 280-7676

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Tampa

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hernia Repair
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Inguinal Hernia
Hernia Repair
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Inguinal Hernia

Check your insurance
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Aug 28, 2022
    Went to ER and we learned my wife needed gallbladder (GB) out, a GB op., but not urgently so ER sent us home rec. a surgeon. On ref. from our GE (who also ordered a scan ER did not do, and gave Dr. M valuable info as to GB condition) we went to Dr. M (vs. Dr. ER rec.). Met Dr. on Wed. and he did op on Fri. After Wed. appt. that night had a question re: intense pain and called after hours line, got a call back right away! Night before op. was concerned about taking pain meds pre-Op so needed to make a 2nd after hours call and same near immed. call back!!! Moreover, op. turned out to be far from routine, as I'd read typical GB op is only an hour +/-, but this one involved removing organ and nearly 200 stones which Dr. took nearly 3 hours to do. If you want an experienced top notch Dr. who truly cares about his patients IMO you could not do better than to choose Dr. M. I'm so glad we did, he's old school and practices medicine in a way all Dr's should.
    — Aug 28, 2022
    About Dr. Earl McAllister, MD

    • General Surgery
    • English
    • 1871692939
    Education & Certifications

    • U South Fla
    • Charity Hospital
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Earl McAllister, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McAllister is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McAllister has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McAllister has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McAllister has seen patients for Hernia Repair, Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair and Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McAllister on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. McAllister. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McAllister.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McAllister, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McAllister appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

