Dr. Earl Lysaker, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida JFK North Hospital and Wellington Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Lysaker works at Pulmonary Critical Care and Sleep Disorders Institute of South Florida in Wellington, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.