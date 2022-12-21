See All Hand Surgeons in Plano, TX
Orthopedic Hand Surgery
Dr. Earl Lund, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with WHS East Campus.

Dr. Lund works at Plano Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Center in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow), Ganglion Cyst and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Plano Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Center
    5228 W Plano Pkwy, Plano, TX 75093 (972) 250-5700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  WHS East Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Aetna
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Galaxy Health Network
    Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    Health Net
    HealthSmart
    Humana
    Medicare
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 81 ratings
    Patient Ratings (81)
    5 Star
    (74)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 21, 2022
    Dr. Lund is fantastic, as is his entire staff. From my initial Day 1 visit thru my eventual surgery and aftercare, all of my questions and needs were answered and met. I very much appreciated the fact that Dr. Lund did not immediately suggest surgery, and did not do so until all other conservative measures were exhausted. You cannot go wrong with Dr. Lund....his professionalism and personable nature was present during each and every visit.
    BL Boyd — Dec 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Earl Lund, MD
    About Dr. Earl Lund, MD

    Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    38 years of experience
    English
    1477558583
    Education & Certifications

    American Academy Of Orthopedic Surgery
    John P Smith Hospital
    Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
    Texas A&M University
    Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Earl Lund, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lund is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lund has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lund has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lund works at Plano Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Center in Plano, TX. View the full address on Dr. Lund’s profile.

    Dr. Lund has seen patients for Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow), Ganglion Cyst and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lund on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    81 patients have reviewed Dr. Lund. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lund.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lund, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lund appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

