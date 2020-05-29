Dr. Earl Latimer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Latimer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Earl Latimer, MD
Overview
Dr. Earl Latimer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Nm Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Lovelace Regional Hospital.
Locations
Avenue 360 health and wellness14095 Main St, Houston, TX 77035 Directions (832) 830-8345Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Scor PC115 E 19TH ST, Roswell, NM 88201 Directions (575) 622-7600
Hospital Affiliations
- Lovelace Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- New Mexico Health Connections
- Omni
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- Principal Life
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
- USI Affinity
- Wells Fargo Insurance
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Incredibly positive experience getting a rotator cuff repair. Dr Latimer is compassionate and super knowledgeable.
About Dr. Earl Latimer, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1023069812
Education & Certifications
- Soar
- U NM
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
- Univ Of Nm Sch Of Med
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
