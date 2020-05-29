See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Earl Latimer, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Earl Latimer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Nm Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Lovelace Regional Hospital.

Dr. Latimer works at Avenue 360 Health And Wellness in Houston, TX with other offices in Roswell, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Avenue 360 health and wellness
    14095 Main St, Houston, TX 77035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 830-8345
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Scor PC
    115 E 19TH ST, Roswell, NM 88201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (575) 622-7600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lovelace Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Joint Drainage
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Achilles Tendinitis
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Avascular Necrosis
Baker's Cyst
Broken Arm
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Foot Fracture
Ganglion Cyst
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Hip Fracture
Internal Derangement of Knee
Knee Dislocation
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Rotator Cuff Tear
Runner's Knee
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Trigger Finger
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Ankle Fracture
Arthritis of the Elbow
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Chondrocalcinosis
Clavicle Fracture
Coccygeal Pain
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture
De Quervain's Disease
De Quervain's Release
Difficulty With Walking
Dupuytren's Contracture
Elbow Bursitis
Elbow Injuries
Elbow Sprain
Femur Fracture
Foot Conditions
Foot Sprain
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hammer Toe
Hand Conditions
Hand Fracture
Heel Spur
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hip Sprain
Humerus Fracture
Knee Disorders
Knee Fracture
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain
Limb Cramp
Morton's Neuroma
Myelopathy
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Osteochondritis Dissecans
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Plantar Fasciitis
Rib Fracture
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Sacrum Disorders
Scapular Fracture
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Sever's Disease
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Disorders
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylolisthesis
Wrist Fracture
Wrist Sprain or Strain
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • New Mexico Health Connections
    • Omni
    • Presbyterian Health Plan
    • Principal Life
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USI Affinity
    • Wells Fargo Insurance
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Latimer?

    May 29, 2020
    Incredibly positive experience getting a rotator cuff repair. Dr Latimer is compassionate and super knowledgeable.
    ZLS — May 29, 2020
    About Dr. Earl Latimer, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1023069812
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Soar
    Residency
    • U NM
    Internship
    • Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Nm Sch Of Med
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
