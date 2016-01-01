Dr. Earl Judd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Judd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Earl Judd, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Earl Judd, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bountiful, UT. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital.
Grow Up Great Pediatrics620 Medical Dr Ste 100, Bountiful, UT 84010 Directions (435) 264-5932
- Lakeview Hospital
- Aetna
- Allegiance Health Plans
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EBMS
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Managed Care Administrators, Inc.
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- PEHP
- PHCS
- SelectHealth
- UnitedHealthCare
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1679555387
- Primary Children's Medical Center
- Primary Children's Medical Center
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Pediatrics
Dr. Judd has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Judd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Judd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Judd. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Judd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Judd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Judd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.