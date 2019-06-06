See All Ophthalmologists in Joplin, MO
Dr. Earl Jordan Jr, DO

Ophthalmology
2.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Earl Jordan Jr, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Joplin, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Jordan Jr works at Jordan Eye Center in Joplin, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jordan Eye Center
    2630 CUNNINGHAM AVE, Joplin, MO 64804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (417) 781-0044

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Farnsworth Lantern Test
Vision Screening
B-Scan Ultrasound
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Vision Screening
B-Scan Ultrasound

Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Entropion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 06, 2019
    Great eye doctor with the wonderful heart
    — Jun 06, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Earl Jordan Jr, DO

    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750463469
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Earl Jordan Jr, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jordan Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jordan Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jordan Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jordan Jr works at Jordan Eye Center in Joplin, MO. View the full address on Dr. Jordan Jr’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Jordan Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jordan Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jordan Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jordan Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

