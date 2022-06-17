See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Georgetown, SC
Dr. Earl Han, DO

Orthopedics
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Earl Han, DO is an Orthopedic Specialist in Georgetown, SC. They graduated from University of New England, College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.

Dr. Han works at Tidelands Health Orthopedics in Georgetown, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tidelands Health Orthopedics at Georgetown
    2185 N Fraser St, Georgetown, SC 29440 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 527-1800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
  • Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

McMurray's Test
Arthritis
Fracture
McMurray's Test
Arthritis
Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Earl Han, DO

    Specialties
    • Orthopedics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1043574882
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Kentucky
    Internship
    • Michigan State University
    Medical Education
    • University of New England, College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Earl Han, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Han is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Han has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Han has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Han works at Tidelands Health Orthopedics in Georgetown, SC. View the full address on Dr. Han’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Han. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Han.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Han, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Han appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

