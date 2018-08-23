Overview

Dr. Earl Golightly, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Griffin, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital.



Dr. Golightly works at Earl S Golightly MD PC in Griffin, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.