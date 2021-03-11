Dr. Fernando has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Earl Fernando, MD
Overview
Dr. Earl Fernando, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Dr. Fernando works at
Locations
El Capitan Wound & Diabetes Center Inc.4747 N 1st St Ste 134, Fresno, CA 93726 Directions (559) 493-5484Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
Most offices I've been to, the doctors assistants just checks you without asking questions and pass you on to the doctor which they normally see you for 5-10 minutes and writes you off. Doctor Fernando is one of the most compassionate doctors I've ever met in my life. He truly cares about his patients and it shows through his care. The staff makes my parents feel at home and are highly knowledgeable in helping my parents understand their medical condition on their level of understanding. Initially, I felt the wait time was long, but that's to be expected in any office when the office is pqcked. Then I started scheduling appointments for my parents which made things so much better. I highly recommend Dr. Fernando as a private care provider.
About Dr. Earl Fernando, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med
Dr. Fernando accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fernando has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernando. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernando.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fernando, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fernando appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.